Various cities in Pakistan hit by an earthquake

Shaheryar Ehsan Written by Shaheryar Ehsan · 53 sec read>

Update 4 – Details on origination of the earthquake:

Update 3 – The earthquake has been reported in the following areas of Pakistan:

  • Islamabad
  • Peshawar
  • Rawalpindi
  • Mardan
  • North Waziristan
  • Swat, Multan
  • Sargodha
  • Faisalabad
  • Lahore

Update 2 – As per reports, the earthquake was of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter’s scale.

Update 1 – As per reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Tajikistan-Xinjiang Border Region and has also been felt in India.

Original story below

An earthquake has hit major cities of Pakistan as tremors have been felt all across the country including Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Internet connectivity and cellular networks remain undisturbed so far as per initial reports, but the tremors felt were indeed massive.

As per reports, various parts of Punjab and Islamabad have been hit by the earthquake. The tremors have also been felt in India’s capital. The first vibration only lasted a few seconds, but the second tremor lasted for quite a while. As of right now, the magnitude of the earthquake has not been determined but we will update this space when we get more information.

Did you know that your smartphone can act as a mini earthquake detector? Google added an earthquake alert feature a while back. Android phones will receive warning notification triggered by the ShakeAlert earthquake early-warning system implemented on the west coast by the US Geological Survey and partners.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. Stay safe everyone!

