Various cities in Pakistan hit by an earthquake

Update 4 – Details on origination of the earthquake:

An earthquake originated on 12-02-2021 at 22:02 PST

Magnitude : 6.4

Depth: 80 Km

Lat: 38.12 N

Long: 73.31 E

Epicenter : Tajikistan

Update 3 – The earthquake has been reported in the following areas of Pakistan:

Islamabad

Peshawar

Rawalpindi

Mardan

North Waziristan

Swat, Multan

Sargodha

Faisalabad

Lahore

Update 2 – As per reports, the earthquake was of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter’s scale.

Update 1 – As per reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Tajikistan-Xinjiang Border Region and has also been felt in India.

Original story below

An earthquake has hit major cities of Pakistan as tremors have been felt all across the country including Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Internet connectivity and cellular networks remain undisturbed so far as per initial reports, but the tremors felt were indeed massive.

As per reports, various parts of Punjab and Islamabad have been hit by the earthquake. The tremors have also been felt in India’s capital. The first vibration only lasted a few seconds, but the second tremor lasted for quite a while. As of right now, the magnitude of the earthquake has not been determined but we will update this space when we get more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. Stay safe everyone!