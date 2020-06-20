VavaCars set to change used-car selling market in Pakistan

VavaCars entered the Pakistani market earlier this year aiming to transform the process of selling used cars. Interested to know more about this new entrant, we decided to contact the team with some questions about the setup and how their service operates.

The company has reopened their purchase centers with all necessary safety and hygiene SOPs in place. For now they have a total of three centers in the country’s largest metropolis, Karachi. The newest center has opened in Nazimabad area and two other purchase centers are in DHA and at Tariq Road.

The process of selling the car starts when a customer books an appointment using VavaCars’s website, www.vava.cars (the team are currently meeting with prospective customers by appointment only, taking only one appointment at a time). The website, easy to use and navigate, also allows free valuation of your car by asking you to enter some details of your vehicle like model, the year it was manufactured in and the mileage.

Once someone decides to take their car to a purchase center, the VavaCars experts, who undergo in-depth onboarding and training process that is standardized across markets, inspect the car. This extensive valuation, with over 120+ inspection points, uses state-of-the-art technology and is free of cost.

Meanwhile, the premises offer a comfortable waiting area for the car-owner with facilities like free Wi-Fi. The business promises to get you a price estimate in 45 minutes, and payment can be processed on the spot using a secure method if one decides to go ahead with the sale.

VavaCars has now also launched Mobile Purchasing Units by taking a step ahead in making car selling the most comfortable and safe experience for the customers . Using this service, customers can have their cars inspected at a location of their choosing without having to visit the purchase center. However, if the customer decided to take the offered deal for selling their car, they will have to visit one of the Purchase Centers for finalizing and dropping of the vehicle.



There is no doubt that the service offers supreme ease to car-owners who want to sell their used cars. If your documentation is complete and your vehicle fulfills the VavaCars’ criteria, the process is hassle-free and fast.

The team at VavaCars purchase centers is professional and efficient and happy to answer any questions. The facilities are clean, bright, and comfortable allowing customers to see their car all the time it was being inspected. The staff at the purchase centers takes all necessary steps to ensure utmost cleanliness. They check everyone’s temperature at the entrance, the staff maintains social distance and wears masks and gloves at all times. The centers are well equipped with hand sanitizers, extra masks and gloves if needed and the staff regularly sterilizes and disinfects all surfaces including your car if it is inspected.



Businesses that have used technology have done well locally in the urban market and we are looking forward to see how the Pakistani car-sellers will avail the services VavaCars offers.

About VavaCars: VavaCars launched its operations in Pakistan in 2020 and offers a fast and secure way to sell your car in 3 easy steps: 1) Free Valuation 2) Free Inspection and 3) Secure Payment. It puts the customer in control and streamlines the process of selling used cars by always communicating processes clearly, remaining transparent, providing constant guidance to customers, prioritizing the customer, and personalizing each experience.



VavaCars comes from a global group founded over 50 years ago, and focused on the energy sector. Worldwide, the group is invested in over 5,000 fuel stations, five oil refineries and 18 million cubic meters of storage for petroleum products, as well as other energy infrastructure, including ships. VavaCars is also operational in Turkey.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VavaCars-Pakistan-100534764697228/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VavaCarsPk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vavacarspk/?hl=en

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vavacars/

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk