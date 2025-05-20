Vitalik Buterin Proposes Partially Stateless Node for Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed the concept of “partially stateless node” to reduce the resource burden of running Ethereum layer‑1 nodes. He said this concept can also help preserve censorship‑resistant access, and counterbalance the growing centralization of RPC providers.







ETH on Node: Background

Ethereum’s decentralization depends on full node functioning by individual users yet the network’s growth has led to storage and bandwidth needs rising. Now most users rely on centralized Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services, which Buterin warns might either deplatform or filter traffic, therefore compromising Ethereum’s trustless ethos.

Previous efforts, including EIP-4444, aimed to restrict the retention of historical data; yet, it was unable to apply completely stateless designs without sacrificing the trustworthiness of the nodes.

Partially Stateless Node Design

Partially stateless nodes validate blocks “statelessly,” checking block headers and proofs without maintaining whole Merkle trees or complete history.







Users set nodes to hold just account data, smart-contract status, and token balances pertinent to their activity. RPC fallbacks direct any other queries.

Here are some of the benefits:

Lower Hardware Requirements

Reducing storage needs from terabytes to gigabytes allows everyday users to run nodes on desktops, laptops, or even high‑end mobile devices. Broader node participation enhances network resilience and decentralization.

Enhanced Privacy and Censorship Resistance

Users avoid exposing full transaction history to external providers, preserving metadata privacy. Dependence on a handful of RPC services decreases, mitigating risks of regional or political censorship.

Scalability Alignment via Stateless Node

As Ethereum scales via sharding and layer‑2 rollups, partially stateless nodes complement these upgrades by keeping local node operation lightweight. They ensure that base‑layer validation remains accessible without impeding protocol evolution.

Challenges to Implement Partially Stateless Nodes

However, not everything is without challenge. Client teams have to include the stateless logic into current systems like Geth and Nethermind without sacrificing stability. Moreover, they have to provide the required tools and instructional resources to help node operators traverse setup and best practices.

On-demand proof fetching could cause latency. So, network peers will have to provide effective evidence exchange protocols while storage savings and retrieval delays must be balanced in caching techniques.

Simultaneously, depending on external RPC fallbacks for unstored state creates trust assumptions; hence, node software must check proofs rigorously and fallback mechanisms need standardization to stop quiet censorship.

Buterin’s blog post invites community feedback and prototyping. It is expected that Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) will formalize the design; testnets can trial partially stateless implementations. Workshops and hackathons sponsored by the Ethereum Foundation can accelerate client integration and developer training for seamless node shift.