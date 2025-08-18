Vivo has officially launched the G3 as the direct successor to the G2, released in January 2024. The new phone comes with a 6.74-inch LCD offering 720×1600 resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo G3 features a 13MP rear camera for clear shots and a 5MP selfie camera for daily use. Powering the device is a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 44 W fast wired charging, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, giving users multiple options.

The device measures 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 mm and weighs 204 g. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Currently, the Vivo G3 is available only in China, sold exclusively in black. Buyers can choose between two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

However, it remains unclear if Vivo plans to launch the G3 in Pakistan or other global markets.