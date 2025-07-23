By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo Iqoo Neo11

Last November, the iQOO Neo10 made its debut in China. Important details about its successors have now been made public by early leaks. It is anticipated that the upcoming Vivo iQOO Neo11 and Neo11 Pro will have a 6.8-inch display with 2K resolution. Both phones might have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor built into the screen and a high-end metal frame.

Additionally, 100W wired charging support will make a return. This guarantees quick top-ups. According to reports, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor would power one model. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU from Qualcomm might be used in the other.

We anticipate that the Pro model will make use of the Dimensity 9500; however, this has not been confirmed. In the meantime, the Snapdragon 8 Elite might be included in the regular Neo11. Remarkably, a Chinese panel provider will supply both displays. This implies a change from earlier sourcing tactics. For comparison, the Dimensity 9400 was utilized in the Neo10 Pro from the previous year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was included with the standard Neo10.

Camera differences may once again set the two models apart. The Neo10 Pro had a 50MP ultrawide lens, while the base version featured an 8MP shooter. It remains unclear if Vivo will repeat this camera strategy with the Vivo iQOO Neo11 series. However, more leaks are likely in the coming weeks.

Moreover, earlier rumors claim both phones may pack massive 7,000 mAh batteries. This could be a standout feature in 2025 flagships. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

