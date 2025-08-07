Vivo has officially launched the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ in China, expanding its Z10 lineup alongside the Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro. This new model combines high-end performance, massive battery capacity, and a smooth AMOLED display, all wrapped in a stylish design. While global availability remains unconfirmed, the Z10 Turbo+ is already turning heads for its top-tier specs.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1260×2800 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. These specs ensure a fluid and vibrant viewing experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB, making it suitable for power users and mobile gamers. The highlight is the massive 8,000 mAh battery, which supports 90 W fast wired charging. This combination offers all-day use with minimal downtime.

On the back, the phone has a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. The optical in-display fingerprint scanner adds a premium touch.

Design-wise, the Z10 Turbo+ comes in gray, white, and gold/beige. It weighs 212 g and measures 163.72 x 75.88 x 8.16 mm, offering a solid but comfortable grip.

The device runs Android 15 with OriginOS 15 layered on top, ensuring a feature-rich software experience. Currently, there’s no word on whether the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will launch outside China. However, more details are expected soon.