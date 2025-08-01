Vivo has officially announced that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will launch in China on August 7. The launch date and key details were confirmed on the brand’s official website, along with the first official images of the phone. The Z10 Turbo+ looks similar to the other entries in the Z10 Turbo series. It features a flat frame and a squircle-shaped camera island for a clean look.

Its biggest highlight is the massive 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Despite the large battery, the phone remains just 8.16 mm thick. This is thanks to a third-generation silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery that includes 10% silicon content for improved energy density.

The Z10 Turbo+ will be available in three color options: white, desert, and gray. These choices aim to cater to both bold and subtle preferences. Moreover, the device will feature MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This ensures smooth performance for gaming and multitasking.

The phone is expected to include a 144 Hz OLED display for ultra-smooth visuals. The main camera is confirmed to be 50MP, which should offer strong image quality. More details are expected at the launch event next week.

Vivo iQOO Z10 lineup price in Pakistan: