By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 20 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+

Vivo has officially announced that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will launch in China on August 7. The launch date and key details were confirmed on the brand’s official website, along with the first official images of the phone. The Z10 Turbo+ looks similar to the other entries in the Z10 Turbo series. It features a flat frame and a squircle-shaped camera island for a clean look.

Its biggest highlight is the massive 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Despite the large battery, the phone remains just 8.16 mm thick. This is thanks to a third-generation silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery that includes 10% silicon content for improved energy density.

The Z10 Turbo+ will be available in three color options: white, desert, and gray. These choices aim to cater to both bold and subtle preferences. Moreover, the device will feature MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This ensures smooth performance for gaming and multitasking.

The phone is expected to include a 144 Hz OLED display for ultra-smooth visuals. The main camera is confirmed to be 50MP, which should offer strong image quality. More details are expected at the launch event next week.

Vivo iQOO Z10 lineup price in Pakistan:

Model Price
Vivo iQOO Z10 71,999
Vivo iQOO Z10X 43,999
Vivo iQOO Z10R 63,999
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo 70,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
PTA QoS Survey 2025: Jazz, Zong, Telenor Show Gains but Fail Full Compliance
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave In August Amid Breakout Signals
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave in August Amid Breakout Signals?
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
You Can Now Apply for Govt Jobs with Latest NADRA Pak-ID Update
Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16
PUBG World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins, 4Thrives Among Top 16
Pakistan And Us
Trump’s Oil Deal Clears Path for Pak-US Crypto Collaboration
Pta Cracks Down Facebook Leads Pakistans Digital Scam Epidemic
PTA Cracks Down: Facebook Leads Pakistan’s Digital Scam Epidemic
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal with U.S., Ending Middle East Reliance