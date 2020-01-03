Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in Pakistan

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has unveiled its new S1 Pro in Pakistan at a special media launch event, held in Lahore.



Media, Technology and Fashion enthusiasts witnessed the launch of this new smartphone featuring a unique Diamond Design with 48MP AI Quad Camera, 32MP Front Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning, 4500mAh Battery with Vivo’s Dual-Engine Fast Charging. Commenting on the launch Mr. Zohair Chohan, Vivo’s Brand Manager in Pakistan said “Vivo continues its journey of innovation in Pakistan with the new S1 Pro, a smartphone that upgrades your style with its unique design and an impressive set of features. With its ground-breaking innovations anchored on future technologies and trendsetting design that offers the best smartphone experience, Vivo will continue adding significant value to the lives of our consumers in the year 2020.”

Super AMOLED Display: A View of Magic

The new Vivo S1 Pro provides you an ultimate viewing experience on a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 1080p FullHD+ resolution and magnificent color harmonization. Sit back and indulge in a cinematic visual experience.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning: A Touch of Fun

Instantly access your S1 Pro with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning. The icon’s refreshed design and trendy unlocking animations add a twist of fun that welcomes you into a cool new world.

Always On Display

Thanks to AMOLED’s self-illuminating feature, Always on Display on S1 Pro lets you know of messages and alerts as they arrive, even when the display is locked.

Trendsetting Technology: A Style of Its Own

Taking inspirations from fine jewelry and royal palaces, we managed to break away from squares and circles and created a new shape. The refreshing Diamond design adds a unique and dynamic vibe, completing the distinctive look of S1 Pro. Be charmed by dazzling colors that dance in the light.

48MP AI Quad Camera: Shoot Like A Pro

The S1 Pro main camera delivers 48MP super clarity, while a further three cameras cover wide-angle, macro and bokeh needs for almost every scene. Capture it all without any hassle.

The 48MP main camera has a ½ inch sensor supported by a large f/1.8 aperture for super resolution and light sensitivity. From the day to the night, clear pictures are guaranteed.

The 8MP super wide-angle camera expands your frame to 120 degrees, so you never need worry about missing anything out again.

With the macro camera’s 4cm range and frame-merging algorithm, S1 Pro reveals a brand-new world of tantalizing tiny wonders.

At 32MP, the S1 Pro’s front camera is industry-leading. Marvel at just how clear and beautiful you look, even when you zoom right in.

Let the S1 Pro guide you into the perfect pose. With more choices at your disposal, get the front cover look you’ve been craving.

Experience the ultimate in facial enhancement with AI Face Beauty. Customize how you’d like to look, from a slimmer face to a higher nose – it’s just a click away.

Powerful Performance: An Ultra-Smooth Experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor is a powerhouse that ensures smooth operations. 8GB RAM helps you keep multiple apps running as you like without the threat of slowdown. Plus, 128GB of memory lets you store more of your favorite apps, videos and photos. If you see fit, you can even expand up to 256GB.

Dual-Engine Fast Charging & 4500mAh Battery

S1 Pro houses a 4500mAh (TYP) battery that keeps its power for much longer. Featuring Type-C interface, when it’s time to recharge, Vivo’s exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology re-juice at breakneck speeds.

Multi-Turbo: Speed, Level Up Smooth Gaming

At the system level, Vivo’s Multi-Turbo offers a comprehensive suite of optimizations. It increases key performance, accelerates response and keeps your S1 Pro cooler. The result is a super smooth user experience for your super-smooth life.

Game Center creates your very own gaming arena. Check real-time CPU, GPU and temperature data so you’re always in the know. For an extra-immersive experience, Ultra Game Mode helps to block messages and alerts, fully devoting yourself to winning the game at hand.

Dark Mode offers specially designed darker color palettes customized for most mainstream apps. Set it to automatically activate between certain times, to enjoy a more comfortable viewing experience when nighttime arrives.

Pricing & Availability:

Vivo S1 Pro, priced at Rs. 43,999 is going for pre-orders in Pakistan from 4th of January through Vivo’s official distributors both online and offline. Customers who will pre-order the phone will also get special Vivo gifts with the phone. The phone will be officially available in the market on 11th of January, 2020. Vivo S1 Pro is duly approved by PTA to work on all local networks and comes with one-year official warranty in Pakistan.

Website Link: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/s1pro





