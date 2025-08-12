Vivo has officially launched the V60, its latest mid-range smartphone focused on delivering premium photography and performance. The device succeeds the Vivo V50, which debuted in February, and introduces several major upgrades. According to the source, the key highlights include a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera system, a massive 6,500 mAh battery, and an ultra-slim premium design. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the V60 offers flagship-grade features such as a 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It also delivers long-term software support and advanced AI tools, making it a balanced choice for both performance and style.

Camera and Display Features

The ZEISS-powered triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. This is the same telephoto unit used in the Vivo X200. It is paired with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the phone houses a 50MP selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view for wide-angle shots.

The display is a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Battery, Build, and Performance

A standout feature of the Vivo V60 is its 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging. Vivo claims it is the slimmest phone with such a large battery, measuring just 7.53 mm thick and weighing 192 g in the Mist Gray variant.

To maintain smooth performance during heavy use, the V60 features a vapor chamber cooling system. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and offers four years of Android updates along with six years of security patches.

Other Notable Features

The Vivo V60 has an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It supports dual SIM, 4K video recording, and AI features powered by Google Gemini. Buyers can choose from Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold color options.