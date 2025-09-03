Vivo has officially rolled out the Y400 in Pakistan, positioning it as a feature-packed device built for durability, entertainment, and long-lasting power. To highlight its youthful energy, the company has signed popular actor Khushhal Khan as the face of the launch.

“The Y400 is designed for users who refuse to compromise,” said Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director of Brand Strategy at Vivo. “It brings together durability, style, entertainment, and powerful battery life. Partnering with Khushhal Khan reinforces how the Y400 matches the passion and confidence of today’s youth.”

Built for underwater photography

The standout feature of the Y400 is its IP68 and IP69 certification, offering strong protection against dust, rain, and spills. It also supports underwater photography at depths of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. A dedicated Underwater Photography Mode makes it possible to capture shots in aquatic environments, while One-Tap Water Ejection ensures the phone is always ready for use after exposure.

Design with personality

The Y400 adopts a flat-frame unibody design that feels sleek yet comfortable in hand. Available in Pearl White and Dynamic Green, it features nacre-inspired layered textures with an ultra-slim 7.9 mm metallic frame. “The underwater photography capability is what excites me most,” said Khushhal Khan. “It lets me explore and capture moments in a whole new way.”

Display and Battery

The device carries a 6.67-inch AMOLED Ultra Vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ultra-slim bezels, and SGS Eye Protection certification. Vivo claims this setup delivers rich colors and smooth performance, whether streaming, gaming, or scrolling social feeds.

Powering the Y400 is a 6000mAh BlueVolt battery, tuned for longer screen time and demanding usage. Paired with 44W FlashCharge, the phone can reach 50% in just 30 minutes, minimizing downtime between sessions.

Availability and extras

The Vivo Y400 is priced at Rs. 64,999 in Pakistan for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Sales begin on September 2, with customers receiving a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and six months of coverage for accessories. The device is PTA-approved and compatible with all local networks.

As a bonus, Zong 4G subscribers get 12 GB of free data over six months (2 GB per month) when using their SIM in Slot 1.