Vivo has officially launched the Y500 smartphone in China, strengthening its Y-series lineup with a focus on extreme durability and exceptional battery life. Designed to perform in tough conditions, the device is IP68 and IP69 certified, making it resistant to dust, submersion, and high-pressure water jets.

The Y500 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Diamond Shield glass protection. It comes powered by MediaTek’s Density 7300 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, running on Android 15 with Origin OS 5.

On the camera front, the device offers a 50MP main rear camera with PDAF support and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front camera for selfies.

The standout feature is its 8,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery, capable of lasting up to 18.4 hours of continuous use, supported by 90W fast charging. Vivo has also added 24-level charging protection to ensure safe power management. Pricing starts at $196 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to $280 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo Y500 Specifications

Feature Details Display 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Density 7300 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP OS Android 15, Origin OS 5 Battery 8,200 mAh, 90W fast charging, reverse wired Colors Black, Blue, Purple Price $196 (base) – $280 (top variant)

With its huge battery and rugged design, the Vivo Y500 doubles as a reliable power bank, making it an attractive choice for heavy users and outdoor enthusiasts.