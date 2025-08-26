By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo Y500

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of its much-anticipated Y500 smartphone in China, following teasers from last week. The device will arrive as the direct successor to the Vivo Y300 and aims to capture attention with significant upgrades.

Packed with a massive battery, improved durability certifications, and stylish design options, the Y500 looks positioned as a standout in Vivo’s Y series lineup. Its launch is scheduled for September 1, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming smartphones in China right now.

The headline feature of the Vivo Y500 is its massive 8,200mAh battery, a big jump from the Y300’s 6,000mAh unit. Vivo has also revealed impressive durability ratings, including IP69+, IP69, and IP68, alongside SGS Gold five-star certification for drop and impact resistance.

Vivo Y500 launch

While full specifications remain under wraps, Vivo’s official site has showcased color options: light blue, black, and purple. A reliable tipster on Weibo has added further details, hinting at a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 5,000 nits peak brightness.

The Vivo Y500 is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. Camera details suggest a 50MP primary rear lens, paired with an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies. The device is also rumored to support 90W fast charging and will run Android 15-based OriginOS 5, making it one of the most powerful mid-range devices in its category.

