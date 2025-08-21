By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo Y500

Vivo is preparing to expand its popular Y series with the upcoming Vivo Y500, a smartphone built for durability and long battery life. The brand has released a teaser confirming the device’s launch in China, highlighting its resistance against water and dust, along with a powerful battery designed for all-day use.

This move positions the Y500 as a strong mid-range option that balances rugged design with reliable performance.

Vivo Y500: What to Expect

The teaser gives a glimpse of the Vivo Y500 submerged in water, suggesting a strong IP rating for protection. It will likely carry IP68 water resistance and possibly IP69 certification, which means it could withstand both immersion and high-pressure water jets. This focus on durability makes it a rare offering in the entry-to-mid-range category.

vivo Y500 official teaser

Design-wise, the Y500 features a flat back with curved edges and a large circular camera module. The look marks a noticeable shift compared to its predecessor, the Vivo Y400, which debuted in India recently. Since the Y500 is a direct successor, slight performance and design upgrades are expected over the earlier model.

The teaser also comes with the tagline “long-lasting, durable, and powerful phone,” emphasizing strength and reliability. Just like the Y400, the Y500 may include a 6,000 mAh battery with 90 W fast charging support. If true, this ensures long hours of use with quick recharge times.

The predecessor carried a 50MP dual camera setup and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, so the Y500 may retain or refine these features. While exact specifications remain under wraps, Vivo seems focused on delivering a sturdy and efficient smartphone for everyday users.

More details are expected as the official launch date approaches, so stay tuned for updates on the Vivo Y500.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

