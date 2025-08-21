Vivo is preparing to expand its popular Y series with the upcoming Vivo Y500, a smartphone built for durability and long battery life. The brand has released a teaser confirming the device’s launch in China, highlighting its resistance against water and dust, along with a powerful battery designed for all-day use.

This move positions the Y500 as a strong mid-range option that balances rugged design with reliable performance.

Vivo Y500: What to Expect

The teaser gives a glimpse of the Vivo Y500 submerged in water, suggesting a strong IP rating for protection. It will likely carry IP68 water resistance and possibly IP69 certification, which means it could withstand both immersion and high-pressure water jets. This focus on durability makes it a rare offering in the entry-to-mid-range category.

Design-wise, the Y500 features a flat back with curved edges and a large circular camera module. The look marks a noticeable shift compared to its predecessor, the Vivo Y400, which debuted in India recently. Since the Y500 is a direct successor, slight performance and design upgrades are expected over the earlier model.

The teaser also comes with the tagline “long-lasting, durable, and powerful phone,” emphasizing strength and reliability. Just like the Y400, the Y500 may include a 6,000 mAh battery with 90 W fast charging support. If true, this ensures long hours of use with quick recharge times.

The predecessor carried a 50MP dual camera setup and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, so the Y500 may retain or refine these features. While exact specifications remain under wraps, Vivo seems focused on delivering a sturdy and efficient smartphone for everyday users.

More details are expected as the official launch date approaches, so stay tuned for updates on the Vivo Y500.