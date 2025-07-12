By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 23 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Voltshare

Lahore, Pakistan: In a major boost for Pakistan’s climate tech ecosystem, VoltShare, an innovative EV charging startup, was incubated at NIC Lahore. Secured a six-figure investment from a Canadian investor. The announcement, made on July 12, 2025, comes as the company prepares to expand operations across Canada and the United States through the Canada Startup Visa Program. Notably, all three co-founders, Umair Atta, Mahin Fatima, and Adnan Shameem, received permanent residency in Canada under this initiative.

VoltShare is known as the “Airbnb for EV charging.” It connects individuals and businesses to share private EV chargers via a digital platform. This model helps expand access, reduce infrastructure pressure, and support EV adoption. With this new capital, VoltShare plans to launch in Canada and the U.S., onboard users, and build partnerships.

Umair Atta, the CEO, is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s startup space. He earlier launched Freightix, a platform for trucking logistics, and ShiftKaro, a packers and movers service. With VoltShare, he combines that experience to target clean, connected mobility.

Meanwhile, the startup’s journey has received strong institutional support. The Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ignite—National Technology Fund, and Tech Destination Pakistan have provided essential backing. Their support helped the company grow from a local idea to an international venture.

VoltShare was incubated at NIC Lahore, part of Pakistan’s National Incubation Center (NIC) program. The program is backed by the Ministry of IT and managed by NETSOL Technologies, with partners like BNU, Daftarkhwan, and Accelerate Prosperity. These institutions continue to fuel innovation across Pakistan.

Ultimately, VoltShare’s rise shows how Pakistani talent is shaping the global clean-tech space. With a strong local foundation and global traction, the startup is ready to revolutionize EV charging and promote a cleaner, smarter future.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

