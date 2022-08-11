Want to Leave a WhatsApp Group, But Scared of The Exit Notification? You Will Soon be Able to Sneak Out

We all are added into that one group chat we absolutely hate, but cannot leave due to the fear that as soon as you leave the group, WhatsApp will display your leaving in front of the whole group, thus displaying you as someone who is disinterested and hates the group including all its members.

Now, who wants to start all that beef with the members of a cringe family group or the silly office group with the worst memes ever? Once the leaving message shows up, people in the group are likely to gossip about you behind your back, further increasing the anxiety you feel before leaving any WhatsApp group.

Understanding the fact that this is a major problem for many WhatsApp users, the messaging giant has decided to bring about an end to it. CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement said that WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will allow users to leave WhatsApp groups without the disturbing group leaving notification, almost making the whole thing similar to a sneak out.

So would I just leave a group, and it will probably be months before anyone notices my absence? Well, to some extent yes, but group admins who probably are the backbone of a group chat will be notified about each person that has left the group chat, now it depends whether the admins notify others of you leaving the group or not.

With privacy being a big thing for messaging applications these days, this surely is a great update by WhatsApp however this is not the only privacy update the company is working towards. Just recently the company announced that it will also block screenshotting view once messages, something that’s already present in Snapchat.

We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post that announced these new updates.