Whatsapp Beta Adds One Tap Media Sharing To Meta Ai

WhatsApp is making conversations with Meta AI even easier through a new feature in its latest beta update. With version 2.25.18.8 for Android, selected beta users can now forward messages, including text, images, and videos, directly to Meta AI without leaving their chat screen.







Before this update, users had to manually copy content and paste it into a separate chat with Meta AI. That extra step is now gone. With the new update, Meta AI will appear as an option when forwarding content, letting users share instantly for real-time assistance, analysis, or feedback.

One standout addition is the ability to include a note while forwarding content. This allows users to guide Meta AI more clearly.







For example, someone might send a photo and ask, “Is this image authentic?” or “Can you describe this?”, prompting Meta AI to respond in a more relevant and useful way.

It’s important to note that this feature is entirely optional. Users choose what to share, and Meta may use forwarded content to refine its AI systems. This ensures both convenience and transparency.

Right now, only a small group of beta testers has access. Those interested can try forwarding a message to see if Meta AI shows up in their options. WhatsApp has announced that the feature is expected to roll out more broadly in the coming weeks, eventually reaching all users, including those on the stable version.

This update marks another step in making Meta AI a more integrated part of everyday WhatsApp usage. With fast forwarding, optional notes, and improved AI context, WhatsApp is aiming for a smarter, smoother messaging experience.