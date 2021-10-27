News, Social Media

WhatsApp chat history can now be transferred between iPhones and Non-Samsung phones

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 42 sec read>

A few months ago a new feature was launched for WhatsApp which allowed users to transfer chat history between iPhone and Android phones. Initially, this feature was exclusive for Samsung Android phones but as of now, this feature is now available for all android phones which have the latest Android 12 OS.

As Android 12 is still not widely available to every Android user hence it may take a few months for the OS version to release hence the WhatsApp feature itself may take a few months to come around. Till then, the feature will only be available to Samsung and Google Pixel phones.

It is to be noted that the feature requires the use of a USB-C cable which is connected to both the iPhone and the Android phone. Once connected, you will be promoted with the initial setup on the Android phone which will ask you to scan a QR code on the iPhone. After scanning the QR code, WhatsApp will then move your chats, media, and documents to your Android phone.

After the data has been transferred, the iPhone will no longer receive any data from WhatsApp and all data would be redirected to your Android phone.

android chat history iPhone samsung smartphones WhatsApp
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

YouTube set to demonetize low quality content for kids

in News, Social Media
Oct 27, 2021  ·  

Easypaisa Partners with Munsalik Digital to Digitize Microfinance Sector

in Mobile, News
Oct 27, 2021  ·  

Pakistani startups have raised $300mn so far: Shibli Faraz

in Investment, News
Oct 27, 2021  ·  
Up Next: YouTube set to demonetize low quality content for kids