WhatsApp chat history can now be transferred between iPhones and Non-Samsung phones

A few months ago a new feature was launched for WhatsApp which allowed users to transfer chat history between iPhone and Android phones. Initially, this feature was exclusive for Samsung Android phones but as of now, this feature is now available for all android phones which have the latest Android 12 OS.

As Android 12 is still not widely available to every Android user hence it may take a few months for the OS version to release hence the WhatsApp feature itself may take a few months to come around. Till then, the feature will only be available to Samsung and Google Pixel phones.

It is to be noted that the feature requires the use of a USB-C cable which is connected to both the iPhone and the Android phone. Once connected, you will be promoted with the initial setup on the Android phone which will ask you to scan a QR code on the iPhone. After scanning the QR code, WhatsApp will then move your chats, media, and documents to your Android phone.

After the data has been transferred, the iPhone will no longer receive any data from WhatsApp and all data would be redirected to your Android phone.