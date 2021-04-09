News, Social Media

WhatsApp Launches Short Keys Called ‘Cheat Codes’

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 29 sec read>

WhatsApp is taking the next step to make its messaging platform more user immersive and fun by introducing short keys which can be used on Windows or Mac web versions when using WhatsApp.

On Twitter, the service had mentioned it as ‘ Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!’. In a nutshell, users will now be able to use shortcut keys for marking messages unread, muting chats, searching in the chat list, and even opening a new chat window.

Currently, WhatsApp is adding more integrations and features to maintain its position as a widely used application. However, with Signal adding the feature of payment via cryptocurrencies it’s only clear that Facebook will have to do something to clear Signal away. It is expected that WhatsApp will more focus on user privacy to ensure users remain on the platform.

Short keys update WhatsApp whatsapp updates
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Nokia Officially Announces X10 And X20 With 5G Support And 3 Years Of Warranty

in Mobile, News
Apr 9, 2021  ·   1 min read

KPK records the highest decrease in income inequality under the PTI government

in News
Apr 9, 2021  ·   44 sec read

Microsoft Teams Can Now Make Your Presentations Better

in News, Technology
Apr 9, 2021  ·   45 sec read
Up Next: Microsoft Teams Can Now Make Your Presentations Better