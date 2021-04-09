WhatsApp Launches Short Keys Called ‘Cheat Codes’

WhatsApp is taking the next step to make its messaging platform more user immersive and fun by introducing short keys which can be used on Windows or Mac web versions when using WhatsApp.

On Twitter, the service had mentioned it as ‘ Final boss mode: UNLOCKED!’. In a nutshell, users will now be able to use shortcut keys for marking messages unread, muting chats, searching in the chat list, and even opening a new chat window.

Currently, WhatsApp is adding more integrations and features to maintain its position as a widely used application. However, with Signal adding the feature of payment via cryptocurrencies it’s only clear that Facebook will have to do something to clear Signal away. It is expected that WhatsApp will more focus on user privacy to ensure users remain on the platform.