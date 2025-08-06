WhatsApp is testing a new guest chats feature that lets users talk to people who don’t have a WhatsApp account. The feature is part of a beta rollout on Android (version 2.25.22.13) and is expected on regular Android and iOS apps soon. It allows users to send chat invitations through text, email, or social media. Once opened, the chat happens on a platform similar to WhatsApp Web with full end-to-end encryption. However, guest users will face several limitations.

This guest chat feature allows WhatsApp users to reach people who haven’t signed up for the app. A chat link can be shared through various platforms like SMS, email, or social media apps. When non-users open the link, they’re redirected to a browser-based version of WhatsApp Web.

End-to-end encryption will still protect these guest conversations. But guest users won’t have access to all features. Media sharing, voice messages, GIFs, and video calling are not supported in guest chats.

WhatsApp is likely introducing this feature to comply with new regulations. The European Union now requires messaging platforms to be more interoperable. This means apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Telegram should allow communication across platforms.

Although it’s still in testing, the guest chat option could make WhatsApp more accessible. It offers a secure way to communicate without needing a full account. The global rollout is expected after successful beta testing.