WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Generated Profile & Group Photos on iOS

WhatsApp is redefining how users present themselves online by introducing an innovative AI tool that generates profile and group pictures directly from text prompts. This experimental feature is now rolling out for iOS users via the TestFlight beta programme, starting with version 25.16.10.70.







Users can now create avatars, artistic illustrations, or themed visuals entirely from scratch with just a simple text input describing their desired image. The feature does not require uploading personal photos, offering a refreshing alternative for those concerned with privacy or lacking suitable images.

Meta AI at the Core

At the heart of this feature is Meta AI, which interprets user prompts and produces high-quality, personalized images. This marks another step in WhatsApp’s broader integration of generative AI into its platform, aligning the iOS experience with the already-available Android version.

How to Use the Feature

Accessing this tool is simple:







For Profile Pictures: Head to Settings, tap on your current profile photo, and select the option to “generate an AI image.”

For Group Icons: Open the group info screen, and you'll find an option to modify the icon using AI.

This new functionality is particularly beneficial for users who want to represent a specific mood or interest, or simply don’t have a suitable picture at hand.

The update is especially useful for WhatsApp groups built around common hobbies or communities. Whether it’s tech, travel, sports, or music, users can craft visuals that capture the essence of their shared interests without the hassle of sourcing or designing an image themselves.

While the AI image tool is currently available to a select number of beta testers, several users on the stable iOS version have also reported access, hinting at a phased public release. This mirrors WhatsApp’s rollout pattern for Android and reflects a strategy focused on consistent cross-platform availability.

By allowing users to “describe what they would like to see,” WhatsApp offers a unique combination of convenience, creativity, and privacy. It’s more than just a visual update—it’s a shift toward more personalized and expressive digital communication.

This new feature is a testament to WhatsApp’s continued investment in practical AI tools that elevate user experience, one image at a time.