Whatsapp Rolls Out Voice Chats For All Group Sizes

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a major update that enables voice chats in groups of all sizes, making it easier for users to connect in real-time without needing to initiate a full group call.







Previously limited to large groups, Voice Chat is now accessible to any group with up to 256 members. This new feature allows users to speak live within the group chat while continuing to text, making communication smoother during urgent or complex conversations.

Any group member can initiate a voice chat, which starts quietly without sending notifications or calls. Instead, participants will see a prompt within the chat window and can choose to join or leave freely.

How to Start a Voice Chat

Starting a group voice chat is simple:







Open any group chat.

Tap the voice chat icon at the top right.

Select “Start Voice Chat.”

Once started, a banner appears at the bottom of the screen, displaying who is connected. This helps users monitor the chat without disrupting the ongoing conversation.

Alternatively, in the latest WhatsApp version, users can swipe up from the bottom of a group chat and hold to trigger the voice chat prompt. Tapping “okay” begins the chat and allows others to join using a link.

End-to-End Privacy and Controls

Voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption, just like standard WhatsApp calls and messages. This ensures privacy, even WhatsApp itself cannot access the content of the voice chats.

Users can mute their mic, leave the chat, or end the session altogether. The chat will automatically end if no one joins within 60 minutes or if all participants exit.

Additional Functionality

The voice chat only works on your primary device.

Users not in the chat can still view active participants via the chat header or the Calls tab.

Group alerts as well as messages can be muted from the group info page for a quieter experience.

WhatsApp has confirmed the update is being rolled out globally to both Android and iOS users. To access the feature, users must download the latest version of the app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.