Whatsapp Testing New Ai Writer To Craft The Perfect Message

WhatsApp is developing a cheeky new feature called Writing Help, which is just a fancy way of saying WhatsApp is getting a native AI writer. The new feature comes to rescue users from message mishaps, awkward phrasing, or just plain texting fatigue. Should ChatGPT be nervous?







First spotted in beta version 2.25.19.8 for Android, this feature gently offers to rewrite your messages. Now you can go for professional clarity, supportive tone, or just sound more emotive with new AI feature.







Meet the AI Writer Living Inside Your Emoji Button

Because where else would Meta hide a full-fledged editor if not behind the emoji menu? Once enabled in settings, the Writing Help button appears alongside your smiley faces, hearts, and fire emojis.

Tap it, and the AI writer quickly generates three rewritten versions of your text, each with a selectable tone: Professional, Funny, Supportive, or Clear and Corrected.

Privacy-Preserving or PR-Friendly? Meta’s On-Device AI Explained

Meta insists the Writing Help feature uses “Private Processing,” meaning everything happens right on your device. Your text doesn’t get shipped to any cloud servers or peeked at by invisible moderators in Silicon Valley.

This makes the AI writer not only useful but privacy-conscious, keeping your awkwardly worded 2 a.m. messages safely tucked inside your phone.

Original messages are left untouched unless you actively choose a rewrite, and even feedback is anonymized, according to Meta.

AI Writer Joins Meta’s Growing Arsenal of Chat Tools

Writing Help is the latest step in Meta’s mission to bake AI into every corner of WhatsApp. Fans have noticed that the company is slowly turning its messaging apps into a full-blown AI assistant.

Message Anxiety? There’s an AI for That

For the overthinkers, the socially awkward, or the chronically emoji-dependent, this AI writer might just become a digital lifesaver. Of course, the big question remains: will we soon forget how to write a heartfelt message on our own? Possibly. But hey, at least now you can sound smart, sensitive, or sarcastic without actually trying.