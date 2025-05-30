WhatsApp Tests New Logout Option with Data Control

WhatsApp is working on introducing a Logout option. This feature is currently under testing within its Android beta version.







Spotted under Account settings, the feature appears designed for users who occasionally wish to take a break from the app without fully uninstalling it.

Upon selecting the Logout feature (once live), users will face two choices:

Logout and erase data: This option clears all app data and user preferences, essentially mimicking an uninstall. However, users won’t be removed from their groups.

Logout without deleting data: This keeps your messages, settings, and preferences intact. Once you're ready to return, a simple re-login with your phone number will restore everything seamlessly.







This upcoming option seems ideal for people wanting to “take a short break from WhatsApp for whatever reason.” Instead of uninstalling the app, users can temporarily log out while ensuring their chats remain untouched.

Currently, the Logout button carries an “Internal” badge, suggesting that it is still under active development by WhatsApp’s internal team. Once finalized, it’s expected to roll out in the beta channel before eventually arriving in the stable version.