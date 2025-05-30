WhatsApp Tests New Logout Option with Data Control

By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Whatsapp Testing New Logout Feature With Data Retention Options

WhatsApp is working on introducing a Logout option. This feature is currently under testing within its Android beta version.



Spotted under Account settings, the feature appears designed for users who occasionally wish to take a break from the app without fully uninstalling it.

Upon selecting the Logout feature (once live), users will face two choices:

  • Logout and erase data: This option clears all app data and user preferences, essentially mimicking an uninstall. However, users won’t be removed from their groups.
  • Logout without deleting data: This keeps your messages, settings, and preferences intact. Once you’re ready to return, a simple re-login with your phone number will restore everything seamlessly.

WhatsApp Logout option in testing    WhatsApp Logout option in testing



This upcoming option seems ideal for people wanting to “take a short break from WhatsApp for whatever reason.” Instead of uninstalling the app, users can temporarily log out while ensuring their chats remain untouched.

Currently, the Logout button carries an “Internal” badge, suggesting that it is still under active development by WhatsApp’s internal team. Once finalized, it’s expected to roll out in the beta channel before eventually arriving in the stable version.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Logout Feature, WhatsApp new update 2025

Related Posts

Dedicated Whatsapp For Ipad Launched By Meta

Meta Launched a Special App for iPad users

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 2 days ago

WhatsApp has officially launched its dedicated iPad app, which is now available on the App Store. This is a surprising shift from Meta, which…

Jordan Peterson Refuses To Call Himself Christian In Online Debate

Jordan Peterson Refuses to Call Himself Christian In Online Debate

By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 days ago

Renowned psychologist and public intellectual Jordan Peterson recently ignited a fiery debate after refusing to straightforwardly identify as a Christian during a public discussion.…

Get Alerts