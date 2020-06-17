WhatsApp to enable calling on WhatsApp Web

After the digital payment feature launched last week, Facebook’s WhatsApp now has made plans to launch WhatsApp calling to its WhatsApp web application.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a number of different features for both its mobile and web applications. Reports show that several different coloured themes are also to be added to the mobile application. They might also be adding a Dark theme for its web users.

WhatsApp web is a web client for the popular instant messaging mobile application, WhatsApp. It was launched back in the January of . WhatsApp calling was later introduced in March of the same year. Both of these features have become a staple that come with the application and people have come to use them in their daily lives. Reports now show that the WhatsApp calling feature is expected to be introduced to the web application soon.

A WAbetainfo report also suggests that new colours such a grey, bright yellow, and green are to be included as themes. User will be able to change these themes under WhatsApp Settings > Theme once the feature is launched.

The dark theme is also rumoured to be included in the web application, alongside the calling feature.

Other updates rumoured to roll out include a multi-device support for beta users, a Search by date feature, and a redesigned storage system for the application.

