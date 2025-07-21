Last month, WhatsApp released the Message Summaries feature. It lets users summarize unread messages from one chat at a time. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Quick Recap. It will enable users to generate summaries for multiple chats simultaneously.

According to sources, Quick Recap will support up to five conversations simultaneously. Users can select chats in the Chats tab, tap the three-dot menu, and choose Quick Recap.

Like Message Summaries, this new feature uses Meta’s Private Processing technology. This ensures messages and summaries remain private. Not even Meta or WhatsApp can read them.

Moreover, Quick Recap is optional and is turned off by default. Also, chats protected with Advanced Chat Privacy will not support message summaries.

The feature was spotted in the beta version 2.25.21.12 of WhatsApp for Android. However, it’s not usable yet, as it remains under development.