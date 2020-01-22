WhatsApp’s dark mode is finally available in Beta version of the app in Android’s play store

The long wait for WhatsApp has come to an end now. The Beta Version of the app is adding a dark mode theme in the messaging app for the users.

They had started dropping hints about the mode since 2018. However, it is disappointing seeing that the world’s most popular non-Google app took longer than life to introduce the AMOLED-Friendly changes.

Users are required to be enrolled to test the Beta version of the app on Play Store. The theme is available after the 2.20.13 beta app update. However, those who are unable to do the upload on the play store can always sideload the version online without enrolling.

When it comes to the dark mode, the implementation by WhatsApp is not the best though. The mode turns out to be a deeper grayscale color. This mode is helpful for the user’s who are more active on the messaging app at night time.

The Whatsapp mode does, however, honor the user’s device system settings. Users can find a toggle in the setting of this app, this means you can auto-switch when you have your system dark mode enabled. Otherwise, users can also leave the mode available 24/7.

It is not entirely confirmed when the version will be available for the stable builds of the messaging app. However, it is nice to know that an app that had been downloaded over 5 billion times finally offers what many called an “essential” mode. Join the beta mode on WhatsApp and users can immediately get their hands on OLED friendly theme.

