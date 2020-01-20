WhatsApp hits 5 billion installation mark.

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned social media platform is reported to reach 5 billion installs in the Android play store. It is the second non-Google app to have reached the milestone

As per Statista’s report, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messenger globally. The approximate number of downloads is 1.6 Billion. According to this report, WhatsApp has outranked Facebook Messenger’s 1.3 billion installs.

According to the Google Play store, South Korea is marked as the rapidly growing WhatsApp market. The rate of downloading of the app had increased to 56% last year.

Sensor Tower analysis revealed Google’s 850 Million downloads amassed the 800 million downloads of Facebook in the second quarter of 2019. However, the overall downloads of Facebook are still higher than Google’s.

Facebook is now owning four out of the 5 most downloaded apps worldwide. The list includes WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. It does not, however, come as a surprise as the engagement rate of the app is very high.

AndroidPolice reported a statement: “As with most android applications that reach large amounts of installs, this number does not just include downloads from the Play Store, but also pre-installed copies like Samsung and Huawei has bundled the app with the smartphones in the past.”

The first non-Google app to reach the 1 billion installation club was TikTok developed by Bytedance. The app has a Chinese background and has a very high rate of user’s engagement rate. The app has been banned however for the US army cadets as the country’s lawmaker’s fears that it gives off information to the Chinese Government.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk