Which Iphone Browser Is Good For Longer Battery Life Find Out Here

The age-old belief that Safari is always the safest bet for battery life on iPhone just got flipped on its head. Let’s see how six major mobile browsers i.e., Safari, Chrome, Brave, Opera, Edge, and Firefox fare through an intense one-hour YouTube autoplay stress test.

Safari vs Chrome: The $10 vs $60% Debate of THE Browser

Chrome lived up to its reputation as the glutton of battery life, consuming an eye-watering 60% more power than Safari in the same conditions. But that’s not the most shocking part. Among the Chromium-based browsers, Opera drained the least, followed by Brave and Edge. That means Chrome isn’t alone; it’s just the hungriest.

Opera Browser Triumphs in Stealth Mode

Opera emerged as the stealthiest in battery consumption. Despite its smaller fanbase, it outperformed bigger names like Edge and Brave during the test.

Brave Drains More Battery Than You Think

Brave, often touted for privacy and speed, turned out to be a surprisingly heavy battery hog. One Redditor revealed Brave could account for nearly half of an iPhone’s daily battery usage . If you’re using Brave for privacy, just be aware it’s costing you juice.

Edge and Firefox Find Middle Ground

Edge performed decently, offering a balanced compromise between battery use and performance. Firefox stood its ground as a solid mid-range option, nothing groundbreaking, but reliable.

No Secret Weapon: It’s JavaScript and Video

This test was powered by YouTube autoplay under LTE with max brightness and volume at 50%. That combo stresses CPU, GPU, and network equally. The takeaway? Heavy web apps and endless video drain battery, regardless of the browser.

The browser you choose affects more than browsing speed. It influences how long your iPhone lasts on a single charge. Skip Chrome if battery life matters.

Give Opera a try for you might be surprised at the boost you get.