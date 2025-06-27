By AbdulWasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Why Is Meta Putting A Colossal Bet On Artificial Superintelligence

Meta is doubling down on artificial superintelligence, launching a full-scale charge. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has personally led the charge, recruiting elite researchers and offering staggering compensation packages, some reported as high as $100 million, to build a new Superintelligence research team at Menlo Park.



Massive Investment in Scale AI

Meta has invested $14.3 billion for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, a leading data-labeling company essential to large language model training. The deal struck fast. Scale’s CEO Alexandr Wang is now spearheading Meta’s Superintelligence lab. This move mirrors Meta’s broader strategy to secure both top talent and essential data infrastructure to accelerate AI development.

Meta AI Superintelligence Team Recruitment Scandal

Meta has reportedly tried to land AI luminaries like Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI, and Daniel Gross from Safe Superintelligence, though not all negotiations succeeded. Meanwhile, three notable former OpenAI Zurich researchers recently joined Wang’s unit, further fueling speculation about Meta’s aggressive hiring tactics.

Internal Friction and Industry Skepticism

Not everyone at Meta shares Zuckerberg’s vision. Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun has expressed doubts over whether large language models are the true path to superintelligence, highlighting internal tension over AI strategy. Critics and investors are watching closely as Meta calibrates its direction following the lukewarm launch of Llama 4.



Why is Meta AI Superintelligence Gambit So Crucial?

Meta’s strategy hinges on two major bets: talent and data. By investing heavily in AI staffing and scaling AI’s infrastructure, the company aims to challenge rivals OpenAI and Google DeepMind in the race for artificial general intelligence.

UBS recently lifted Meta’s target price amid growing investor confidence in its AI pivot, driven by Scale AI’s platform and its integration into Meta’s roadmap. Meanwhile, reports claim that Zuckerberg is personally sending lavish offers, some of which match the $100 million figure, although some recruits have dismissed the rumours as exaggerated.

Whether it succeeds or fails under its ambitious goals, this initiative could reshape the future of AI development and define the next decade of technological power struggles.

ceo mark zuckerberg, Meta, Scale AI
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Philip Morris Delisting Approved At Rs1300 Per Share

Philip Morris Delisting Approved at Rs1,300 Per Share, PSX Confirms

Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market

MVNO Framework Delay Raises Concerns in Telecom Market

Squid Game Final Season Drops Bombshell Twist Fans Never Saw Coming

Squid Game Season 3 Drops Bombshell Twist Fans Never Saw Coming

Pakistan And World Bank Align On 40 Billion Cpf Strategy

Pakistan and World Bank Align on $40 Billion CPF Strategy

Government Targets 100m From Roosevelt Hotel Sale

The Secret PIA Jack Pot? Govt Targets $100M from Roosevelt Hotel Sale

Ncert Warns Of Cyber Threats From Email Misconfigurations

NCERT Warns of Cyber Threats from Email Misconfigurations (Do This ASAP)

Vehicle Owners In Sindh Get More Time For Biometric Verification

Vehicle owners in Sindh get more time for Biometric Verification (New Date Confirmed)

Microsoft Officially Retires The Blue Screen Of Death Error

Microsoft Officially Retires the “Blue Screen of Death” Error

Engineers Build Universal Translator For Quantum Computers

Engineers Build Universal ‘Translator’ for Quantum Computers

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words And Time Limited Filters

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words and Time-Limited Filters

Pitb Launches Wizkids Summer Camp 2025

PITB Launches WizKids Summer Camp 2025

Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

Alibabas Grape Ai Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages

New Chinese AI Proves It Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages!