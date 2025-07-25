Will Ethereum Override Bitcoin In 2025 This Crypto Analyst Thinks So

Ethereum is quickly reclaiming the crypto spotlight and one billionaire crypto analyst and investor believes it might soon eclipse Bitcoin’s performance.

Galaxy Digital CEO and crypto mogul Mike Novogratz says institutional money and investor sentiment are pushing Ethereum (ETH) into a strong position to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) over the next three to six months. Speaking to CNBC, Novogratz highlighted the powerful narrative behind Ethereum’s recent price surge and growing adoption.

Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Says Crypto Analyst Novogratz

According to Novogratz, Ethereum is nearing a tipping point. Recently trading around $3,730, ETH touched a 2025 high of $3,848 earlier this week, inching closer to the psychological barrier of $4,000. Though it’s still 24% below its all-time high of $4,878 from 2021, Novogratz remains bullish.

“I think Ethereum probably has a lot of chance to outperform Bitcoin in the next three to six months,” said Novogratz. “The narrative of ETH is really powerful.”

That narrative is also something driven by growing corporate adoption, investor optimism, and the overall strength of Ethereum’s ecosystem which includes smart contracts, DeFi, and NFTs.

Corporations Fuel Ethereum’s Rise with Strategic Holdings

One major force behind Ethereum’s bullish momentum? Corporate treasury strategies.

Publicly traded companies are mirroring MicroStrategy’s famed Bitcoin model but this time they’re buying ETH. Nasdaq-listed BitMine Immersion now holds $2.1 billion in Ethereum making it the world’s largest corporate Ethereum treasury with over 566,776 ETH in its reserves. The tokens were acquired at an average price of $3,643.75 (PKR 1,034,787.47)

Close behind is SharpLink Gaming which has amassed $1.3 billion in ETH since adopting its crypto treasury model in May.

These strategic moves signal growing trust in Ethereum’s long-term potential especially among institutional players.

Crypto Analyst Eye ETH ETFs and Retail Sentiment

Retail and institutional investors alike are betting big on Ethereum.

Ethereum ETFs which were approved by the U.S. SEC last year have just seen their best trading day ever raking in $726 million in a single day. Over the course of last week alone ETH ETFs added over $2.1 billion in net inflows.

Meanwhile community sentiment is on Ethereum’s side. According to Decrypt’s prediction platform Myriad 55 percent of users believe ETH will set a new all-time high before the end of 2025.

While Novogratz sees a bright path for Ethereum he hasn’t ruled out Bitcoin’s continued dominance. He even speculated that Bitcoin could hit $150,000 by year-end. BTC is currently trading near $116,300 with strong gains over the past month and a recent high of $122,838.

