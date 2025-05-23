X Outage Affects Global Users; Hillsboro Fire Possibly Linked

A widespread X outage (confirmed by DownDetector) disrupted global users on Thursday, as well as partially into Friday, affecting messaging features across the platform. While the exact cause remains unconfirmed, a fire at a Hillsboro, Oregon data center leased by the company is being viewed as a possible factor.







The X outage was first reported around 11 a.m. Pacific Time, peaking at over 2,500 user complaints on Down Detector. Although most core functions have been restored, many users continue to face issues with sending or viewing direct messages.

X’s AI assistant Grok has been responding to user concerns in real-time, confirming that the team is still working on full resolution. Several employees from Tom’s Guide also reported ongoing DM issues during the evening hours.

Hillsboro Data Center Fire Raises Questions

Earlier that day, emergency crews responded to a blaze at a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, which is reportedly leased by X. Unconfirmed reports suggest the fire may have started in a battery room and impacted service for nearly 6,000 users. However, no official statement has directly tied the fire to the X outage.







As complaints peaked again around 8 p.m., users took to the platform, when accessible, to criticize recent changes under Elon Musk’s leadership. “Remember when apps were down and we’d check Twitter to confirm it? Now Twitter’s down ever since Elon got it,” one post read.

The outage coincided with Musk’s announcement that Starlink will begin delivering internet access to trains in northern Scotland, an expansion of SpaceX’s global connectivity initiatives.

While the main disruptions appear to have eased, scattered issues persist on X, and the company has yet to confirm the fire’s role, if any, in the outage.