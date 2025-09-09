By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Xiaomi 15t

Xiaomi has finally put a date on the launch of its long-rumored 15T and 15T Pro. The company announced on its official X account that both devices will be unveiled on September 24.

The event will take place in Munich, Germany, coinciding with Oktoberfest, giving Xiaomi’s reveal a festive backdrop. The launch tagline, “far closer,” hints at camera upgrades, possibly signaling that the 15T Pro will feature enhanced zoom capabilities.

Xiaomi’s T series has long carried the “flagship killer” label, though these devices tend to stand out for more than just aggressive pricing. Unlike many in this category, the T lineup consistently delivers strong camera performance, bolstered by Leica’s co-branding.

While official specs remain under wraps, past trends suggest that the 15T could arrive with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 chip, while the 15T Pro may lean on the Dimensity 9400 or 9400+.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

