Xiaomi is preparing big updates for its upcoming Xiaomi 16 Pro lineup, with exciting leaks revealing design and performance changes. Unlike its predecessor, which featured a quad-curved screen, the new model is expected to introduce a flat 6.8-inch display.

This shift marks a major design update, especially for users who disliked the curved panel of the Xiaomi 15 Pro. At the same time, Xiaomi is rumored to slim down bezels to balance the fresh flat look and ensure a sleek appearance.

The display upgrade goes beyond design. Reports suggest improved eye protection technology that functions effectively even at higher brightness levels. While details remain unclear, this improvement could offer a smoother and safer viewing experience for users.

Both the Xiaomi 16 Pro and 16 Ultra may share a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED panel with “2K+” resolution. Powering these devices will be Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which promises stronger performance. Camera improvements are also on the horizon, with leaksters suggesting capabilities that might rival the iPhone lineup.

On the front, the Xiaomi 16 series will see a major selfie camera upgrade. A 50MP sensor with autofocus and a new ultra-wide lens will replace the 32MP camera from the previous generation. Additionally, users can expect 4K video recording at 60 fps, setting a new standard for front-facing cameras in Xiaomi’s flagship range.

Interestingly, Xiaomi may also introduce a smaller Pro variant this year. The rumored Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini could feature a 6.3-inch display while retaining the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. It is also tipped to pack a 50MP 1/1.28-inch main sensor and a 6,300mAh battery, larger than the 6,100mAh cell found in the Xiaomi 15 Pro. Alongside these, the vanilla Xiaomi 16 will return with an even bigger battery.