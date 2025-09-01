Xiaomi is preparing to make headlines again with its upcoming Xiaomi 16 series, which is expected to launch earlier than usual. Last year, the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro arrived in October, but reports now suggest the 16 lineup will break tradition.

According to the fresh leak, the new models are set to debut between September 24 and 26. This timing closely follows Qualcomm’s major event on September 23, when it will unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 2 (also called 8 Elite Gen 5).

Moving forward, rumors indicate that Xiaomi will unveil three new devices this month: the Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro Mini, and 16 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 16 Ultra, however, is expected to arrive separately next year, continuing Xiaomi’s strategy of staggering its flagship releases.

Major specifications

When it comes to displays, the vanilla Xiaomi 16 and Pro Mini are tipped to feature 6.3-inch panels, while the Pro Max could boast a 6.8-inch display. Under the hood, all models are expected to carry Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8-series chipset, ensuring top-tier performance.

In terms of power, the vanilla Xiaomi 16 may sport a 6,800 mAh battery, while the Pro Mini could bring a 6,300mAh cell. Additionally, the lineup is rumored to support 100W fast charging, giving users faster and more reliable charging speeds than before.