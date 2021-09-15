Xiaomi announces new smart glasses ahead of their launch event

With Facebook and Ray-Ban introducing their own version of smart glasses, Xiaomi has picked up the pace by announcing their smart glasses early on before the launch event which is said to take place today. The company has stated that these glasses are a ‘smart wearable device concept’.

Although the glasses are not a finalized product, they come up with a lot of features such as displaying notifications, make calls, provide navigation, take photos, and even translate text in real-time. In addition, these glasses are said to have a teleprompter function and weigh only 51g.

Moreover, the display uses micro-LEDs for backlighting and the display chip is nearly the size of a grain of rice. The overall pixels are sized at around 4 micrometers hence which is why the display can fit between the frame of the glasses in the first place.

These glasses are powered by the XiaoAI assistant which gives the user the most important notifications without disturbing the user as every single notification comes to the user’s phone. The glasses also have built-in microphones and speakers which allow you to take calls. In addition, there is a 5 MP camera which takes care of photos.

All this processing power is packed into a quad-core ARM processor paired with WiFi, Bluetooth, and Android software.