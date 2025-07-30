Xiaomi has officially announced that the Redmi 15 5G will launch on August 19. While the full specifications remain under wraps, the company has revealed several key features, along with the design and color options.

The Redmi 15 5G will run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and come preloaded with HyperOS 2. The smartphone will feature a 6.9-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth user experience. Powering the device is a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Although Xiaomi has not disclosed the standard charging speed, the phone will support 18W reverse wired charging, allowing users to use it as a power bank for other devices.

In the camera department, the Redmi 15 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. The main camera will be a 50MP sensor, designed to capture sharp and detailed photos. Xiaomi has also revealed the available color options: Midnight Black, Frosted White, and Sandy Purple. However, the company has yet to confirm the number of memory configurations that will be offered at launch.

With these features, the Redmi 15 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range 5G market. More details are expected closer to the official release.