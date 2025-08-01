Xiaomi has officially launched its ultra-budget Redmi 15 series in Poland, ahead of a wider global release. The lineup includes three devices: Redmi 15, Redmi 15 5G, and Redmi 15C. Each phone targets entry-level users with large displays, solid battery life, and competitive pricing.

Redmi 15 5G: Best of the Trio

The Redmi 15 5G features a 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 50MP main camera leads the rear setup, while the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering the device is a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. Available colors include Black, Green, and Titanium. The expected Redmi 15 5G price is $240.

Redmi 15: Similar Looks, Slightly Lower Specs

The standard Redmi 15 shares the same 6.9-inch display as the 5G version. However, it uses a less powerful Snapdragon 685 processor. It offers configurations of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage. Camera and battery specs remain similar to the 5G model. You can choose from Black, Purple, or Titanium. The expected Redmi 15 price is $170.

Redmi 15C: Entry-Level Budget Choice

The Redmi 15C also features a 6.9-inch screen but with 720p resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Camera specs mirror the other two phones: 50MP rear and 8MP front. It’s 6,000 mAh battery also supports 33W charging. The phone comes in black only, and the expected price is $130.

All three devices are already available in Poland. A global release is expected very soon.