Xiaomi rolls out new features for the Mi 10 and Mi 11

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 40 sec read>

In recent news, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 enhanced edition in China on August 13. With the first batch now ready, the company will be rolling out the update to international devices soon.

The following devices below will get the update around October-December:

  • Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Initially, the premium devices will receive the update first and then would move on to mid-range phones. As per the name of the update i.e. ‘Enhanced Edition’, this update is basically the improved version of the MIUI 12.5 which came around in December last year which includes numerous tweaks and fixes. However, the main aim of this update is to ensure further optimization and longevity.

One of the main features includes ‘Atomic Memory’ which optimizes the RAM to keep more apps running in the background. Moreover, ‘Liquid Storage’ is another feature that is said to keep the phone’s memory in an optimum condition which will slow down the device’s respective aging.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition xiaomi
