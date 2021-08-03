News, Technology

Xiaomi Set To Introduce A Mi Band Which Offers A 360-Degree Flexible Display

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

According to a recent leak, Xiaomi has been working on a new Mi Band, called the Mi Band X, which will be rock a 360-degree flexible display. The leak came from the company’s own presentation which showed one of the employees of the company mentioning the upcoming features for the Mi Band and how it will be like.

According to the slide which has been translated by a machine states that the Mi Band X will have a flexible display that will wrap around the user’s wrist. In a nutshell, this Mi Band will have on the strap but will cover the entire wrist and will utilize a magnet to snap around the wrist.

Moreover, the new band will be more convenient to wear and will have an extremely light and thin design overall. At launch, the new band is set to only have a black color version.

Due to its unique design, it is to be noted that the Mi Band X will be more expensive than the average Mi band.

xiaomi
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile
iphone12promax.jpg

How To Change Your iPhone’s Text Size For Specific Apps

in Mobile, News
Aug 3, 2021  ·  

MediaTek Set To Introduce a 4nm Chip By The End Of 2021

in News, Technology
Aug 3, 2021  ·  

Telegram Video Calls Can Now Accommodate Upto 1000 Viewers And More

in News, Social Media
Aug 3, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistan’s Health-tech Startup Marham.pk Raises $1M in Seed Funding To Grow Into A Healthcare Super App