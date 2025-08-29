Xiaomi is preparing for a major shift in its flagship strategy this fall. Traditionally, the company launches two high-end phones in China around this time of year, followed by a global release of the “vanilla” model in February, alongside the Ultra variant.

However, 2025 is shaping up differently. Instead of the usual duo, Xiaomi is set to unveil three flagship models. The lineup will include the Xiaomi 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Interestingly, the 16 Ultra will still debut later, as planned, leaving room for this new trio to take the spotlight.

According to the source, the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro are expected to feature smaller displays, while the Pro Max may bring higher-end specifications. All three devices have recently received certification in China, confirming a notable upgrade in charging speeds.

Each handset will support 100W wired charging, which is a step up from the 90W found in last year’s Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro. While not a massive leap, this boost signals Xiaomi’s continued push toward faster, more efficient power delivery.

Powering the lineup will be Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The processor is set to launch in late September, and Xiaomi is strongly tipped to be the first brand to showcase devices running on it. Reports suggest the announcement could happen just days after Qualcomm’s event, positioning Xiaomi at the front of the next-gen flagship race.

As for global availability, details remain uncertain. A launch outside China is still expected next year, but it is unclear which of the three models will make the journey to international markets.