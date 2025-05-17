Xiaomi Xring O1 Chipset May Rival Snapdragon: Here’s What We Know

Xiaomi is officially stepping into the custom processor arena with the announcement of its first self-developed smartphone chipset, the Xring O1, aiming to rival market giants like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series.









Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the news on Weibo, revealing that the chip—called Xuanjie O1 in Chinese and Xring O1 globally—will debut later this month. This marks a significant move toward reducing reliance on third-party suppliers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek, while positioning Xiaomi for tighter integration between hardware and software.

Is the Xring O1 Xiaomi’s Answer to Snapdragon?

Although official specifications are yet to be disclosed, trusted Chinese tech source Digital Chat Station has leaked key details. The Xring O1 chipset is said to be manufactured using a 5nm process and features a 1+3+4 CPU configuration:

1 Cortex-X925 core (up to 3.2GHz)

3 Cortex-A725 cores (up to 2.6GHz)

4 Cortex-A520 cores (up to 2.0GHz)

Additionally, the chip is expected to integrate a GPU by Imagination Technologies and a 5G modem developed by Unisoc. These specs suggest that Xiaomi is aiming to match the performance capabilities of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.









The Xring O1 launch highlights Xiaomi’s commitment to achieving greater vertical control over its mobile ecosystem—an essential strategy in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, especially amid increasing supply chain uncertainties.

If the Xring O1 lives up to expectations, it could set a new benchmark for in-house chip development among Android OEMs, offering Xiaomi a competitive edge in both performance and efficiency.

More details, including the full technical sheet, supported smartphone models, and rollout schedule, are expected at the official launch event later in May.