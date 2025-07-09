By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
You Can Now Play The Last Of Us Ii In A Chronological Order

In a stunning twist, Naughty Dog has released a surprise free update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, rolling out what it calls the Chronological Experience mode.

Available today on both PlayStation 5 (patch 2.1.0) and PC (patch 1.5), this update transforms the game’s storytelling by merging Ellie and Abby’s narratives into a single linear timeline. Players can now experience the full story in chronological order instead of hopping between flashbacks and present‑day scenes.

About The Last of Us II Chronological Experience Mode 

The Last of Us Part II originally unfolds through alternating perspectives and time jumps, underscoring themes of vengeance and redemption.

With the new Chronological Experience mode, the sequence is streamlined: from Ellie’s early guitar memories to Abby’s arc leading up to their confrontation. 

Uncharted-Themed Skins And Trophies

Players who complete the story in Chronological mode unlock exclusive Uncharted‑inspired skins for Joel and Tommy Drake, available in the roguelike No Return mode.

New trophies also recognize achievement in the narrative path. Alongside the mode comes bug fixes and performance boosts for both versions of the game.

What The Last of Us II New Mode Means for Fans

For returning players, Chronological mode is a fresh lens on a familiar story. Fans can expect that it may reveal narrative details missed in the original nonlinear format. New players are still encouraged to experience the game first as intended, to absorb the studio‑crafted emotional journey.

The Last of Us franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, with over 45 million copies sold worldwide across its two main entries. Lauded for its cinematic storytelling, emotional depth, and gritty gameplay, the series has earned multiple Game of the Year awards. It also remains one of PlayStation’s crown jewels.

The game’s popularity skyrocketed further with the HBO adaptation starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The first season debuted in 2023 to critical acclaim, drawing over 30 million viewers globally and securing multiple Emmy nominations. Season 2 premiered this year, while subsequent seasons are rumored to follow.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Secure Logistics Gets Secp Nod For Name Change

Secure Logistics Gets SECP Nod for Name Change

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy

Digital Payments Soon Mandatory for Retailers as Govt Pushes for Cashless Economy

Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute

President Approves Pakistan’s First Ever Virtual Assets Act 2025

Nccia Raids Ponzi Hub In Faisalabad 149 Arrested

NCCIA Raids Ponzi Hub in Faisalabad, 73 Foreigners Among Arrestees

Nearly 40 Of Sindh Truck Drivers Have Vision Impairments

Nearly 40% of Sindh Truck Drivers Have Vision Problems

Pakistan Shines At London Tech Week With 1 55m In Deals

Pakistan Shines at London Tech Week with Strategic Deals

Ccp Greenlights Wpp Acquisition In Pakistans Media Market

CCP Mergers Approvals Unlock $50m Foreign Investment in Pakistan

Xiaomi Yu9 Suv

A Preview of Xiaomi YU9 SUV: Bold Entry Into Full-Size EVs

Top 5 Altcoins To Buy Before The Next Big Breakout In 2025

Top 5 Altcoins to Buy Before the Next Big Breakout in 2025

Image Pakistan Moves To Acquire Uk Luxury Brand In Global Expansion Bid

Image Pakistan Is Set To Own A Super Luxury UK Fragrance brand

Apple Set To Acquire U S Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Apple Set to Acquire U.S. Formula 1 Broadcast Rights After F1 Blockbuster

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After Nev Tax Implementation

Pak Suzuki Hikes Bike Prices After NEV Tax Implementation

Apple

Apple Design Team Shifts Leadership, Reports to Tim Cook