You Can Now Play The Last Of Us Ii In A Chronological Order

In a stunning twist, Naughty Dog has released a surprise free update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered, rolling out what it calls the Chronological Experience mode.

Available today on both PlayStation 5 (patch 2.1.0) and PC (patch 1.5), this update transforms the game’s storytelling by merging Ellie and Abby’s narratives into a single linear timeline. Players can now experience the full story in chronological order instead of hopping between flashbacks and present‑day scenes.

About The Last of Us II Chronological Experience Mode

The Last of Us Part II originally unfolds through alternating perspectives and time jumps, underscoring themes of vengeance and redemption.

With the new Chronological Experience mode, the sequence is streamlined: from Ellie’s early guitar memories to Abby’s arc leading up to their confrontation.

Uncharted-Themed Skins And Trophies

Players who complete the story in Chronological mode unlock exclusive Uncharted‑inspired skins for Joel and Tommy Drake, available in the roguelike No Return mode.

New trophies also recognize achievement in the narrative path. Alongside the mode comes bug fixes and performance boosts for both versions of the game.

What The Last of Us II New Mode Means for Fans

For returning players, Chronological mode is a fresh lens on a familiar story. Fans can expect that it may reveal narrative details missed in the original nonlinear format. New players are still encouraged to experience the game first as intended, to absorb the studio‑crafted emotional journey.

The Last of Us franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, with over 45 million copies sold worldwide across its two main entries. Lauded for its cinematic storytelling, emotional depth, and gritty gameplay, the series has earned multiple Game of the Year awards. It also remains one of PlayStation’s crown jewels.

The game’s popularity skyrocketed further with the HBO adaptation starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The first season debuted in 2023 to critical acclaim, drawing over 30 million viewers globally and securing multiple Emmy nominations. Season 2 premiered this year, while subsequent seasons are rumored to follow.