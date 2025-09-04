You Can Now Text Via Satellite Using Garmin Fenix Pro 8 Watches

Garmin has officially unveiled its most advanced multisport, satelitte GPS smartwatch series to date, the Fenix 8 Pro.

The new lineup introduces a revolutionary MicroLED display on its top-tier model and integrates both LTE cellular and InReach satellite messaging, marking a significant step forward in connectivity for outdoor enthusiasts across the country.

The launch directly challenges high-end competitors by combining a visually stunning, ultra-bright screen with unparalleled off-grid communication capabilities.

Dazzling Display, Satellite Connectivity

The flagship 51mm Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED stands out with a display capable of an astonishing 4,500 nits brightness. With over 400,000 individual LEDs, it offers Garmin’s clearest and most visible screen ever, ensuring readability even in Pakistan’s harshest sunlight.

For the first time in the Fenix series, users can also enjoy phone-free connectivity with advanced features:

InReach Satellite Messaging: For ultimate safety, the watch includes InReach satellite technology for two-way messaging and critical SOS alerts when outside of cellular range.

LTE-M Cellular: This allows for 30-second voice messages, LiveTrack sharing, and real-time weather updates without needing a paired smartphone.

Simplified Tiers, Premium Pricing

To streamline its offerings, Garmin has organized the new Fenix 8 Pro series into two distinct tiers:

Fenix 8 Pro (AMOLED): This standard model, available in 47mm and 51mm sizes, begins at an approximate price of $1,199 or PKR 4.1 lacs approx.

Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED (LTE + InReach): Positioned as Garmin's most expensive Fenix ever, the premium MicroLED variant is only available in a 51mm size, retailing for around $1,999 or approx. PKR 4.8 lacs via online stores like Ubuy.

Performance and Design Considerations

The advanced displays and connectivity options come with different performance profiles:

Battery Life

The standard AMOLED Fenix 8 Pro offers an impressive battery life of up to 27 days. The power-hungry MicroLED model, while brighter, averages around 10 days per charge, reflecting the energy demands of its advanced display.

Durability

Both Pro models continue Garmin’s tradition of ruggedness, built with durable materials designed for challenging outdoor conditions. However, the new Pro versions are slightly thicker than previous generations, resulting in the removal of smaller size options.

What This Means for the Pakistani Market

Garmin’s latest launch is a major win for Pakistan’s growing outdoor and adventure community, from mountain trekkers in the north to endurance athletes nationwide.

The integration of satellite messaging solves a critical problem: reliable communication in remote areas where mobile networks simply do not work. This makes the Fenix 8 Pro especially valuable for explorers and hikers. However, there is no official declaration whether Garmin is expanding this feature out of the U.S. yet. Pre-orders for the Fenix 8 Pro will open on September 8.

Moreover, with a premium price tag, the Fenix 8 Pro remains out of reach for most casual consumers. However, it strengthens Garmin’s dominance in the high-end smartwatch segment, going head-to-head with rivals like the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.