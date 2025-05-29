You Won’t Believe How Drugs Are Being Smuggled Across Pakistan Right Now

KARACHI: The alarming surge in drug smuggling in Pakistan, particularly through the dark web, social media platforms, and courier services, has prompted law enforcement agencies to intensify their action against these illicit activities. Authorities have reported a disturbing shift towards synthetic drugs and the adoption of high-tech trafficking methods, including cryptocurrency payments that further complicate tracking and enforcement efforts.







In a recent briefing, Brigadier Syed Imran Ali of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) emphasized the rising threat of narcotics being trafficked via hidden online networks, which provide anonymity and access to a broader market. Smugglers are increasingly moving away from traditional plant-based substances, such as heroin and marijuana, and are opting for synthetic drugs like cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids. These drugs are often produced in clandestine laboratories and are largely sourced from countries in Western Europe and Africa, where production methods are sophisticated and organized crime syndicates are prevalent.

This shift poses significant challenges for law enforcement, as synthetic drugs can be more potent and dangerous than their natural counterparts, increasing the risk of overdose. Additionally, the use of cryptocurrency for transactions not only facilitates anonymity for traffickers but also makes it difficult for authorities to trace financial flows. As drug cartels adapt to modern technology, law enforcement agencies must also evolve their strategies to combat this growing national and international threat effectively.

Smugglers are now exploiting parcel and courier services to bypass security checkpoints. Despite scanners and documentation requirements at major courier offices, traffickers exploit neighbourhood-level parcel services to ship narcotics hidden in sports goods, surgical tools, and textiles.







The ANF revealed that 33 drug trafficking groups, including a Nigerian syndicate, were dismantled over the past 18 months. Pakistan, a key transit point due to its geographic location, has remained poppy-free since 2001—a milestone reaffirmed in 2025.

ANF’s Crackdown Intensifies against Drug Smuggling in Pakistan

As part of its anti-drug operations, the ANF seized 452 tons of drugs since early 2024, with over 244 tons recovered by the force alone. The ANF intercepted 373 drug-laden parcels and arrested 436 suspects at airports. Maritime efforts led to the capture of 19 drug-filled containers and the arrest of 403 individuals involved in smuggling drugs to Gulf states.

Brigadier Muhammad Umar Farooq of ANF Sindh noted that institutional gaps in local parcel handling are being targeted through stricter policies.

With 170 million Pakistanis aged between 18 and 31, protecting the youth from drug abuse is a national priority. The ANF carried out 363 targeted operations around educational institutions, seizing 1,420 kilograms of narcotics and arresting 421 suspects linked to student drug supply networks.

To avoid harming Pakistan’s international image, traffickers have used fake exports in sports and medical goods. The involvement of Nigerian and Afghan nationals has been significant. In collaboration with international partners, the ANF conducted 44 maritime missions.

Rehabilitation and Legal Successes

Rehabilitation remains a key goal alongside enforcement. Since 2005, over 30,000 drug addicts have completed treatment under ANF programs. The force has maintained an 85% conviction rate in drug-related prosecutions.

In line with environmental concerns, Pakistan—ranked fifth in climate vulnerability—now incinerates seized drugs in secure facilities to prevent pollution.