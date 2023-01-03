Youngest Microsoft Engineer Is Now Being Charged For Double Murder

At the young age of five, Babar Iqbal made his mark in the field of technology. He was born in Dera Ismail Khan. He was very talented and initiated a continuous journey of setting records and achievements for the world to appreciate. Many years later, Qayyumabad’s Cantt Police Station registered an FIR against Babar Iqbal for the murder of Two laborers Amanullah and Mohammad Arshad.

He has the honor of achieving international records that mainly include Microsoft Certified Professional, Professional Computer Record Holder, CIWA, MSP, CWNA, and MCTS, not only but also the approval of his research by the eighth IEE International conference. Pakistan is proud of its talented children.

According to the details, Babar Iqbal participated in the examination for Certified Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) and set a world record by obtaining 80 percent marks in it. He is the youngest world record holder in the computer field and has also qualified for the trainers’ program.

Talking to APP, Babar Iqbal said that he wants to make further progress in the field of computers adding that having set three world records he has won laurels for his country and is receiving offers from several world-reputed US companies. A Microsoft-certified software engineer Babar Iqbal, who broke multiple records in 2009, has been charged with two murders over a land dispute in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

His research has been accepted by the 8th IEEE International Conference on Innovations in Information Technology (Innovations’12). He has published his first Digital Forensic Science research paper discussing his new method of Apple iDevice Forensics (iPhone, iPod,iPad). Their research has been accepted by the 8th IEEE International Conference on Innovations in Information Technology IIT’12 and he has been invited for presentation at the above-stated conference.

This method is unique, unlike the previous techniques does not require jailbreaking process, and takes less than 30 minutes to image the iDevice. This new method can be used by law enforcement agencies to obtain valuable digital forensic evidence such as User Contacts, Call Logs, Emails, Messages, User Photos & Videos, Documents, GPS information, and Cellphone tower logs. Cellphone tower logs can also be used to triangulate the location of the device at a certain point in time.

In this regard, Qayyumabad’s Cantt Police Station has registered an FIR against Babar Iqbal, who used to be described as a “genius cyber kid” after he became the youngest Microsoft-Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) at the age of 12 in Dubai.

Two laborers Amanullah and Mohammad Arshad, both residents of the Dhofar area of Paharpur, had been attacked and severely wounded by unknown persons on Friday (Dec 30), the police said, adding both died on the spot.

According to SHO Muhammad Saleem, Babar Iqbal’s family was engaged in a land dispute over a residential plot. He further noted that a complaint was filed against him by Muhammad Sajid, whose father was allegedly shot dead working at a construction site.

He became the Youngest Certified Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) at age 10 and the Youngest Microsoft Student Partner (MSP) at age 11 while in 2012 he became the Youngest Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) in NET 3.5 at age 12.

“A case has been filed against Iqbal,” the police told this correspondent. They said that Iqbal and another person Mehboob had developed a dispute over ownership of a plot in Qayyum Nawaz Colony. Cantt police SHO Mohammad Salim said the deceased Amanullah was Mehboob’s employee and lived in the said plot.

Babar opened fire on other employees present at the site, killing two people, including Muhammad Sajid’s father. Following the incident, he escaped with his mother and sister. It is worth noting here that Babar Iqbal also received certifications as a Wireless Network Administrator (CWNA) and the youngest Microsoft Student Partner (MSP) Technology Specialist (MCTS) in .NET 3.5 at the age of 10, 11, and 12 respectively. He was also a Certified lauded by former President Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that per the complaint registered by Muhammad Sajid, his father Amanullah was busy in construction work at the residential plot when the culprit Babar Iqbal came and allegedly shot him. Iqbal was further accused of firing indiscriminately at people there, who were said to be employees of their opponents. As a result, at least two people died.

“After committing the crime, the suspect fled along with his mother and sister,” SHO Saleem said. He also received appreciation from then-president Asif Ali Zardari on August 5, 2009. The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist certification is a professional certification for people who want to demonstrate their knowledge of a specific Microsoft technology.

