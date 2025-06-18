By AbdulWasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youth Turns To Ai Bots And Social Media For News Study Reveals

A recent Reuters Institute report highlights that AI bots for news are rapidly gaining popularity among younger audiences. In the U.S., 15% of under‑25s now regularly use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Meta AI to stay informed. Which is twice the overall usage rate of 7%. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans under 35 rely on social and video platforms for news, signaling a sharp move away from legacy news outlets.



The pivot toward AI bots and social platforms reflects a deeper yet obvious shift in referral patterns. Online influencers, podcasters, and independent commentators are attracting massive audiences, especially among young men and those disillusioned with mainstream sources. This bypasses traditional press websites altogether, as AI-generated summaries and opinion-driven content take center stage.

Though chatbots offer speed and convenience, experts warn they may also spread misinformation. Over 70% of Americans report difficulty identifying factual news online. Analysts caution that AI tools, when left unmoderated, can amplify bias or publish unverified details. Without rigorous fact-checking or editorial oversight, the rise of chatbot-driven news poses serious credibility challenges.

Attached to Britain’s Oxford University, the Reuters Institute annual report is seen as unmissable for people following the evolution of media.

AI, AI Chatbots, Gen Z
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tiktok Ai Ads Mimic Real Creators And Its Raising Eyebrows

TikTok AI Ads Mimic Real Creators And It’s Raising Eyebrows

Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference

Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025–30 at Regulatory Reforms Conference

Bruno Mars As New Icon For Fortnite Season 9 Divides Fandom

Bruno Mars as New Icon for Fortnite Season 9 Divides Fandom

Balochistan Unveils Rs 1028 Billion Budget With Focus On Salaries

Balochistan unveils Rs. 1,028 Billion Budget with focus on salaries

Amazon Ceo Warns Ai Will Reduce Corporate Workforce

Amazon CEO Warns AI Will Reduce Corporate Workforce

Sapm Haroon Akhtar Meets Ceo Of Master Changan Motors Suzuki Motors To Discuss Strategic Challenges In Auto Sector

Haroon Akhtar Holds Talks with Changan, Suzuki on Auto Sector Issues

Careem To Exit Pakistans Ride Hailing Market This July

Careem to Exit Pakistan’s Ride-Hailing Market This July

Pakistans It Exports See First Dip After 19 Months

Pakistan’s IT Exports See First Dip After 19 Months

Govt Reverses Proposed Sales Tax Hike On Hybrid Cars

Govt Reverses Proposed Sales Tax Hike on Hybrid Cars

Meta Vs Openai Talent Battle Heats Up

Meta vs OpenAI: Talent Battle Heats Up

Gta Vi Delay Dampens Hopes For 2025 Videogame Market Boom

GTA VI Delay Dampens Hopes for 2025 Videogame Market Boom

Chat Gpts Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To The First Nuclear Test

ChatGPT’s Launch Has Aftereffects Similar To the First Nuclear Test

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing The Future Of Light

Research Shows Photons Born From Nothing: The Future of Light