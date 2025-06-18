Youth Turns To Ai Bots And Social Media For News Study Reveals

A recent Reuters Institute report highlights that AI bots for news are rapidly gaining popularity among younger audiences. In the U.S., 15% of under‑25s now regularly use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Meta AI to stay informed. Which is twice the overall usage rate of 7%. Meanwhile, more than half of Americans under 35 rely on social and video platforms for news, signaling a sharp move away from legacy news outlets.







The pivot toward AI bots and social platforms reflects a deeper yet obvious shift in referral patterns. Online influencers, podcasters, and independent commentators are attracting massive audiences, especially among young men and those disillusioned with mainstream sources. This bypasses traditional press websites altogether, as AI-generated summaries and opinion-driven content take center stage.

Though chatbots offer speed and convenience, experts warn they may also spread misinformation. Over 70% of Americans report difficulty identifying factual news online. Analysts caution that AI tools, when left unmoderated, can amplify bias or publish unverified details. Without rigorous fact-checking or editorial oversight, the rise of chatbot-driven news poses serious credibility challenges.

Attached to Britain’s Oxford University, the Reuters Institute annual report is seen as unmissable for people following the evolution of media.