By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

 YouTube has acknowledged a bug in its Android app that causes the bottom navigation bar to disappear for certain users. Initially reported in the United States, the issue has since spread to users in Europe, India, and other regions.



The bug removes essential buttons at the bottom of the screen, including Subscriptions, Notifications, and Library. Absence of these buttons severely limits users’ ability to navigate between key sections of the app. YouTube has confirmed the issue and stated that its technical teams are actively investigating, though no fix has been provided yet.

Users have tried various troubleshooting techniques such as clearing the app cache, reinstalling the application, and switching accounts. However, these methods have not yielded a consistent solution. Some users have resorted to temporary workarounds like using direct links or voice commands to access different areas within the app.

As of now, YouTube has not offered a timeline for when an app bug resolution will be available. Affected users are encouraged to monitor YouTube’s official community channels for updates.

