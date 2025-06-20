By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Youtube To Introduce Veo 3 Ai Video Tool For Shorts

YouTube is set to revolutionize short-form content creation with the integration of Google’s latest AI video generation model, Veo 3, into YouTube Shorts later this summer.



The update was announced by CEO Neal Mohan during his keynote at Cannes Lions 2025, positioning the tool as a major step toward making video production more accessible to all.

Veo 3 lets users create short-form videos using only text prompts. It generates both visuals and audio from a few lines of input. This is a major upgrade from Google’s earlier Dream Screen. That version only created backgrounds using Veo 2.

Mohan said the update “lowers the barrier to content creation.” It makes the platform more accessible, even for those without technical skills. While full details aren’t confirmed, Veo 3 is expected to offer better video quality and sound.



Creative Empowerment and Brand Accessibility

Veo 3 is seen as a tool that will “empower storytellers and democratise content production”, making it possible for “anyone with a voice” to “reach an audience and build a brand.” This capability is especially relevant for brands looking to create cost-effective, targeted ad campaigns without relying on traditional production pipelines.

Shorts now gets over 200 billion views each day. It has become a key space for content discovery. More than 25% of YouTube Partner Programme creators earn money from Shorts.

While Veo 3 opens new doors for mass creativity, it also brings challenges. Some critics warn that AI-generated videos could lead to a flood of low-effort or deceptive content, often referred to as “AI slop.” Concerns include the spread of misinformation, reduced originality, deepfakes, and declining content quality.

AI-generated clips may get more visibility through algorithms. Traditional creators fear their content could be buried, leading some to consider leaving the platform.

Addressing the Risks of AI Replication

In response to these risks, YouTube is actively working on a likeness protection tool in collaboration with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and individual creators. This tool aims to safeguard public figures from unauthorized AI-based replication of their image and voice.

Currently, generating Veo 3 videos requires a paid subscription to Google’s AI Pro or AI Ultra plans, leaving unclear whether Shorts creators will be charged for access once it launches. Furthermore, a global rollout date has not been confirmed, though the initial launch is expected in the U.S.

Veo 3 is part of Google’s broader Gemini AI ecosystem, which includes experimental features like Search Live and Gemini Live. Adding Veo 3 to YouTube Shorts shows a clear push to bring generative AI to everyday users. The goal is to balance innovation with authenticity in a changing digital world.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

