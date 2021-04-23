YouTubers Can Now Finally Change Their Channel Name Without Changing Their Entire Google Account

If your YouTube channel had a name which you, later on, did not prefer or just found it plain embarrassing, well now YouTube just made it a whole lot easier for you to change the name without going through a long process of changing the entire details of your Google account.

As of now, creators on YouTube will now be able to update their channel name and picture within YouTube and these changes will only impact that YouTube channel. Before that, creators had to literally change their entire Google account details and hence their name on YouTube would be the same name they sent emails from in Gmail. Though this never made sense for creators who wanted to keep a more professional outlook for both their email and but a more interesting outlook for YouTube, this new update will allow much more flexibility.

In a nutshell, you can finally say goodbye to your ‘MyLittlePony123’ YouTuber name (if you probably had such a name) which you had trouble changing, and add a much cooler name. However, with all good things, there is always a bad side of things which is that if you do change your YouTube name you will lose your verification badge. According to YouTube, creators will have to apply to receive the badge.

In order to change your channel name and picture, simply head over to ‘YouTube Studio’ on your PC or Mac and then move to ‘customization’ where you can change your details in Basic Info and branding tabs. However, on mobile, you just need to tap your profile pictures and then tap on ‘Edit channel’.