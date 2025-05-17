Zaheer Mehdi Joins Jazz as Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has announced the appointment of Zaheer Mehdi as Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, effective June 16, 2025. In this capacity, Zaheer will also oversee governance for Jazz’s financial services arms — Mobilink Bank and JazzCash — as the company enhances its institutional oversight and regulatory readiness.









Zaheer brings over 30 years of leadership experience in corporate banking, regulatory affairs, public policy, and financial services. Prior to joining Jazz, he served as the Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer at Engro Corporation, where he led regulatory advocacy efforts and contributed to corporate strategy as part of the Executive Committee. His distinguished career includes senior roles at Standard Chartered, where he served as CEO of Standard Chartered Modaraba and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, actively engaging with regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders.

As part of this leadership transition, Jazz also announced that Syed Fakhar Ahmed, who has led the Corporate and Regulatory Affairs function with distinction, will now take on the role of Advisor, Special Initiatives. Fakhar has been instrumental in driving Jazz’s public policy agenda, enhancing high-level stakeholder engagement, and ensuring the company’s trusted voice during critical national moments — from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 floods to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, welcomed Zaheer to the leadership team, stating: “Zaheer’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to institutional relationship-building and regulatory alignment as we transition into a multi-vertical ServiceCo. His cross-sector experience and strategic insight into governance and policy will be vital for our next growth phase. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Fakhar for his steady leadership and significant contributions to Jazz’s external engagement efforts.”

These leadership changes align with Jazz’s broader transformation into Pakistan’s premier integrated digital services company, serving over 100 million users across key verticals, including fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), cloud computing (Garaj), and mobile gaming (GameNow).